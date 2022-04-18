ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouachita Parish, LA

Chambers join together supporting jail tax renewal

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 19 hours ago
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce and the Monroe Chamber of Commerce announced their support of the jail tax renewal on the April ballot. The chambers expressed the support of the Ouachita Parish Correctional Center Ad Valorem Tax, ensuring the continued operations of the jail used by multiple agencies.

The Ouachita Parish Correctional Center serves as the jail for the City of West Monroe and the City of Monroe. The law requires the Ouachita Parish Police Jury to provide a parish jail and requires the Sheriff to operate that jail.

The Chambers are pleased to unite in their support of this renewal on the ballot. We believe it is important that this initiative is renewed as the facility is well run by the OPPJ and Sheriff. This renewal, on the April 30th ballot, will be essential for the Police Jury to ensure continued, uninterrupted operation of the OCC.

Kristopher Kelley, Executive Director of the WMWO Chamber of Commerce

Early voting is from April 16, 2022, to April 23, 2022, (excluding April 17, 2022). Polls on April 30, 2022, will be open from 7 AM to 8 PM.

Voter and ballot information can be found at sos.la.gov.

