Can’t-miss boys lacrosse games for the week of April 18

By Mike Kinney
 19 hours ago
Could there be some eye-opening upsets brewing in the games listed...

Boys volleyball: Daily stat leaders for Monday, Apr. 18

NOTE: Stat totals reflect what coaches and school officials have entered as of 11:00 p.m. on Monday night. Any stats added after this list was published will not appear. Some teams play more than one match in a day and all accumulative stats from that day will count for each player.
VOLLEYBALL
Baseball: DePaul earns upset win, hands No. 10 St. Joseph (Mont.) first loss of season

Joey Bernardo went 4-for-5 with two RBI to lead DePaul to an upset victory on the road over St. Joseph of Montvale, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, 11-6. Nico Scirocco and Garret Wolf each hit a single and scored two runs apiece while Nick Fiorita singled once and drove in a run for DePaul (5-4), which handed St. Joseph its first loss of the year while becoming just the second team to score double-digit runs in a game this season against the Green Knights.
HAMMONTON, NJ
Mainland over Middle Township- Boys lacrosse recap

Harrison LaMonica had a hat trick and two assists to lead Mainland to an 11-9 win over Middle Township in Cape May Court House. Jack Venneman had a hat trick and an assist for Mainland (4-3), which outscored Middle Township 4-1 in the fourth quarter to earn the win. Jude Maurer had two goals and an assist, while Tony DeSalle and Joe DeGaetano each had a goal and an assist. Tommy Shenkus made three saves and Carter Mostecki made five saves in the win.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Baseball: No. 11 Kingsway pulls away late, beats Clearview to maintain perfect record

John Rorick went 3-for-4 with a double, two stolen bases, three RBI and a run scored to lead Kingsway, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory at home over Clearview, 10-2. Evan Mangifesta went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI while Gavin McCaffrey went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks, one RBI and three runs scored for Kingsway, which led by one after five and a half innings before scoring seven runs in the bottom of the sixth to put the game out of reach.
WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, NJ
Caldwell edges Glen Ridge- Softball recap

Caitlin Cetrulo went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI for Caldwell in a 9-8 win over Glen Ridge in Caldwell. Ava Marchetta went 2-for-4 with two RBI for Caldwell (3-3), which scored four runs in the sixth inning to erase a 7-5 deficit. Kathryn Carollo, Jaylene Robles, and Shayne Stafford each had an RBI in the win.
CALDWELL, NJ
Baseball: Kwortnik’s walk-off lifts Toms River North over Jackson Memorial

Evan Kwortnik hit a walk-off two-run single in the seventh inning to lead Toms River North to a 2-1 win over Jackson Memorial in Toms River. Kwortnik finished 2-for-3 for the game for Toms River North (5-2), and his single scored Dominic Urso and Brenden Lavallee. Lavallee was the winning pitcher, as he gave his team a chance to win by giving up just one run on five hits in the complete-game effort.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ
