Click here to read the full article. It’s not hard to spot the grand James F.D. Lanier house in New York’s Murray Hill neighborhood. After all, it’s one of the grandest, best-preserved Gilded Age mansions left in the city. The gem recently listed for $33 million, and the lucky buyer will be just its fourth owner in over a century—and technically only the second non-Lanier family member to own the house. Located at 123 East 35th Street between Park and Lexington Avenues, the home was built by architectural firm Hoppin & Koen between 1901 and 1903. The structure is 33-feet wide—the...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 30 MINUTES AGO