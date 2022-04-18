ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers man sentenced to 30 years for drug trafficking

By WFTX Digital Team
 1 day ago
Fort Myers man Rodney Davis, 38, was found guilty of various drug trafficking charges and sentenced to 30 years in prison plus 10 years of probation for trafficking in Ethylpentylone.

According to the report, Davis was sentenced to 5 years in prison after leaving the scene of a crash where he had caused injuries and for driving as a habitual traffic offender. Davis did receive credit time for reckless driving after causing property damage with possession of drugs – the sentences are said to run concurrently.

On June 24, 2018, A Lee County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant was heading home around 3:30 AM when a dark Audi sedan was speeding across Midpoint Bridge, reportedly going 147 MPH in a 45-mile-per-hour zone. The vehicle then exited on Del Prado Boulevard, hit a jeep that was stopped at a red light; jumped out of his vehicle, and fled.

According to the report, police located a bag from Davis' vehicle that had drugs, a toothbrush, and other personal belongings that led to a DNA match to Davis.

Fort Myers Police Department arrested Davis during another traffic stop for speeding.

The drug trafficking charges Davis faces are said to carry a 25-year minimum/mandatory sentence in prison according to the report.

