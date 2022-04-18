ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CAISO renewables set all-time record 97.6% with more records possible in April: operator

By Kassia Micek
spglobal.com
 22 hours ago

The California Independent System Operator set an all-time peak record when renewables provided 97.6% of the grid's electricity on April 3, with the potential for more renewable records in April, according to the grid operator. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The record...

www.spglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Electric battery plant coming to West Virginia

The energy startup SPARKZ said Thursday it plans to build an electric battery factory in West Virginia in 2022 that will employ at least 350 people. The company will partner with the United Mine Workers of America to recruit and train dislocated miners to be the factory’s first production workers. “We need good, union jobs […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
World Economic Forum

Solar vs wind power: The ultimate showdown

Two of the most popular renewable energy sources in the US, at this moment, are solar and wind. An expert weighs up the pros and cons. History shows that advances in renewable energy often follow crises: In the 1970s, oil embargos caused the cost of oil to quadruple, spurring efforts to reduce American dependence on fossil fuels and find alternative sources of power, including solar energy or wind power. The 2008-09 global financial crisis led to several governments linking part of their economic stimulus to investment in clean energy. The COVID-19 pandemic led to an unprecedented energy shock, and following in 2021, investment in renewable energy reached the highest levels since the Great Recession.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Local
California Government
One Green Planet

Global Solar and Wind Prices Climb Nearly 30% in a Year, Report Says

Developers struggle with tenuous supply chains as wind and solar prices climb nearly 30% in a year. According to LevelTen Energy’s quarterly Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) index labor as well as shipping are affected, leading to a global impact on contract costs. LevelTen’s previous index, which outlines the pressures...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Solar Energy#Wind Power#Sustainable Energy#Green Energy#Caiso
Robb Report

This New 62-Foot Solar Catamaran Recharges Itself at Sea for Longer Range

Click here to read the full article. There are already a few solar-powered catamarans on the market, but Soel Yachts is hoping its new addition will be an outlier when it comes to range. The Dutch yard, which started delivering solar-electric ships back in 2016, has just unveiled a new energy-autonomous cat with the ability to cover some serious nautical miles. The zero-emissions multihull, known as Senses 62, comes fitted with rooftop solar panels that generate up to 50 kWh of clean, green energy to power the vessel and the onboard amenities. This eliminates the need for dock charging and enables the...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Independent

Scientists invent solar panels that work at night

A new type of solar panel has been developed that can generate electricity at night.Researchers at Stanford University created a photovoltaic (PV) cell that uses a process called radiative cooling to allow for 24 hour renewable energy generation.It works by tapping into the heat being radiated from the surface of the solar cells as infrared light into outer-space on clear nights.By incorporating a thermoelectric generator into a conventional PV solar panel, the scientists achieved 50 mW/m2 nighttime power generation.Functioning like a conventional solar panel during the day to harvest the Sun’s energy, the panel then “runs in reverse” to keep generating...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Verge

Kamala Harris to announce US will no longer conduct anti-satellite tests

This evening, Vice President Kamala Harris is announcing that the United States will no longer conduct anti-satellite, or ASAT, missile tests — the practice of using ground-based missiles to destroy satellites in orbit around Earth. Harris is challenging other countries to make the same commitment and establish this policy as a new “norm of responsible behavior in space.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
electrek.co

US announces the first offshore wind lease sale off the Carolinas

The US Department of the Interior today announced that it has now completed its environmental review and will hold its first offshore wind energy lease sale off the Carolinas on May 11. The lease areas include 110,091 acres in the Carolina Long Bay area off North Carolina and South Carolina. Built...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

This Renewable Energy Stock Will Power Your Portfolio for Decades

Renewable power is going to be increasingly important as the world shifts away from carbon fuels. Brookfield Renewable Partners is one of the most diversified ways to play the clean energy space. Clean energy and Brookfield Renewable Partners have been out of favor, opening up an opportunity for investors. You’re...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

As gas prices soar, EVs out of reach

As energy prices soar, more people are considering a move away from gas-powered vehicles, however, finding electric vehicles (EVs) or hybrids has been difficult amid the surging demand. On Tuesday, oil was trading around the $111 a barrel level, while Brent, the global benchmark, rose to $116 as the war...
TRAFFIC
yankodesign.com

Solego is a modular solar power system that’s also green in another way

Many solar power stations and batteries claim to be green because of how they charge, but this modular solar system is really green inside and out. A lot more people are becoming conscious of their fossil fuel use, especially when they’re actually trying to live off the grid or survive a power outage. Typical gasoline-chugging generators have long been considered to be not only wasteful but also dangerous, especially when used indoors. A need breed of portable power stations has been presenting cleaner, quieter, and greener options that use safer rechargeable batteries for power. To complete the green picture, these can even be charged via solar power. What might be a convenience for hikers, trekkers, and adventurers might be a life necessity for other people in other parts of the world, and that’s exactly what the Solego 2.0 is attempting to bring to regions where the grid is virtually non-existent.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

Capturing Solar Energy and Converting It to Electricity When Needed – Up to 18 Years Later

The researchers behind an energy system that makes it possible to capture solar energy, store it for up to eighteen years, and release it when and where it is needed have now taken the system a step further. After previously demonstrating how the energy can be extracted as heat, they have now succeeded in getting the system to produce electricity, by connecting it to a thermoelectric generator. Eventually, the research – developed at Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden – could lead to self-charging electronic gadgets that use stored solar energy on demand.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy