ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Springfield man pleads guilty after shooting of teen

By WICS/WRSP Staff
newschannel20.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield man has pleaded guilty for his involvement in the shooting of a Decatur teen. Tyvion Burton, 21, was arrested in March of 2021 after a 15-year-old boy was shot...

newschannel20.com

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Man arrested again, days after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just days after admitting to killing a woman while street racing with children in the car, a man is back behind bars, accused of falsely telling police his car had been stolen. Two years ago, Andrea Spencer was driving at “a high rate of speed” with a one- and two-year-old not properly […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Coeur d'Alene Press

Man pleads guilty to vehicular manslaughter

COEUR d’ALENE — A man admitted to causing a deadly crash while drunk last year. Michael L. Holiman, 56, of Harrison, pleaded guilty last Thursday to vehicular manslaughter, a felony. The charge stems from October 2021, when law enforcement responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of...
HARRISON, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, IL
Decatur, IL
Crime & Safety
Springfield, IL
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Wics
CBS Miami

North Lauderdale Double Homicide Suspect Andre Anglin Found Dead Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Andre Anglin, the suspect wanted for the deadly shooting of a woman and a teenage girl in North Lauderdale, has been found dead. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Anglin died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at 901 W Sunrise Boulevard. Anglin had been on the run since April 13, after he was identified by BSO as the suspect in the murders of the woman and her daughter the Willow Woods Townhomes complex in the 7900 block of Tam Oshanter Boulevard. “I’m very proud of the excellent work conducted by our investigators and VIPER unit. They located and tracked down a menace to society. Unfortunately, this coward decided to take his own life rather than face justice for the heinous murders he committed,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said. The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office will officially determine the cause and manner of death.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
KCBD

Lubbock man pleads guilty to murder after strangling girlfriend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 36-year-old Lubbock man pleaded guilty in open court on Thursday morning to the 2015 murder of his girlfriend 53-year-old Evelyn Denise Rardeen. On Dec. 29, 2015, at 11:40 p.m., deputies were called to 7322 County Road 6100 for a death investigation after a family member found 53-year-old Evelyn Denise Rardeen dead.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man pleads guilty to attempted homicide in 2021 homeless shelter shooting

MADISON, Wis. — The man accused of shooting someone at Madison’s temporary men’s shelter and threatening others a year ago is pleading guilty to attempted homicide. According to court records, Ronald E. Stephens reached a plea deal Thursday, pleading guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide after shooting another man in the chest last March. Madison Police were already outside the...
MADISON, WI
Register Citizen

Massachusetts man pleads guilty after found with semiautomatic pistols in Enfield

A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty in federal court Friday after he was found with two semiautomatic pistols in a motel in Enfield, according to federal prosecutors. Last summer, 25-year-old Tevin Gonzalez was involved in multiple shooting and fire-bombing incidents in Springfield, Mass., the U.S. Attorney’s office said. This included...
ENFIELD, CT
Lake Oswego Review

Protest shooting suspect pleads not guilty

June Brandy Knightly, 60, died during the encounter and four others were injured. The man accused of killing a woman and shooting four other people during a Feb. 19 racial justice protest was arraigned Thursday, March 24, in Multnomah County Circuit Court. Benjamin Smith, 43, was charged with one count of murder, four counts of attempted murder and three counts of assault with a firearm. Smith was in a wheelchair when he appeared in court by video from the county's Inverness jail. He pleaded not guilty. According to witnesses and an affidavit written by Deputy District Attorney Mariel Mota, Smith...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Man accused in Normandale Park shooting pleads not guilty to all charges

PORTLAND, Ore. — The man accused of killing a woman in a mass shooting at Portland's Normandale Park made his first appearance in court Thursday. Benjamin Smith pleaded not guilty to all charges including murder, attempted murder, and assault. The shooting happened in February. Police say Smith shot and...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy