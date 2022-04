WSR VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced funding for four projects through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ (USACE) Section 340 environmental infrastructure program, totaling $5,000,000. This funding is made possible through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and will help provide reliable water and sewer service.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 27 DAYS AGO