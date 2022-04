Walkers are being urged to go to the toilet before climbing Snowdon after reports of human faeces being left along paths. Snowdonia National Park Authority said it was a minority of visitors who are “not as well prepared” to blame. It comes after a tour guide said she had to tell walkers to “mind the poo” on a hike at the start of the busy Easter weekend, which has seen tourists flocking to the national park in Wales. Gemma Davies told the BBC she had seen “a lot of stool” in paper cups and under stones - and even saw...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO