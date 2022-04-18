Emergency siren testing Tuesday in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Residents in Marshall County, in the area of the XCL Clear Fork Processing Facility off of New Bethel Road, are being asked to please be aware of an emergency alarm and emergency siren testing at the processing facility tomorrow, Tuesday April 19th, beginning at 10:00 AM.

It may last for several minutes.

