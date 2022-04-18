ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emergency siren testing Tuesday in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Residents in Marshall County, in the area of the XCL Clear Fork Processing Facility off of New Bethel Road, are being asked to please be aware of an emergency alarm and emergency siren testing at the processing facility tomorrow, Tuesday April 19th, beginning at 10:00 AM.

It may last for several minutes.

Three homes damaged in Steubenville fire

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Jefferson County 911 tells 7NEWS that all units are now clear after a fire that broke out on Oregon Avenue in Steubenville. The fire, which spanned three homes, was extinguished late into Wednesday evening. According to Steubenville Fire, one home was a total loss while one sustained interior damage and […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Marshall County reeling from damage by two tornadoes

KINGSTON, Okla. (KTEN) -- Two tornadoes Monday night caused extensive damage in Marshall County. National Weather Service investigators found EF-2 damage along a path from a tornado that continued north from Grayson County, crossed Lake Texoma, and ended just north of the intersection of Shay Road and Little Road near Buncombe Creek Marina. Top wind speed was estimated at 115 mph.
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK
Ramp on I-79 will be closed starting Tuesday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There will be a ramp closure on I-79 northbound in Marion County starting on Tuesday. Exit 135, Pleasant Valley Road, will be closed beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, according to the WVDOH. The ramp will be closed at all times until Tuesday, April...
MARION COUNTY, WV
Marshall County Schools to purchase mobile classrooms

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Marshall County School leaders plan to purchase mobile classrooms for the next school year. School leaders said this is all because of overcrowding. There are almost 6,000 students in Marshall County Schools, and that number is growing. Superintendent Dr. Cindy Wigley said this is causing growing pains as two schools are seeing overcrowding.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
Cows trample woman in Pennsylvania

(WTRF) According to KDKA, a woman has been injured after she was trampled by cows in Beaver County. The woman reportedly had to be flown to a hospital. The news stations said the incident happened near the city building on Route 18 in Raccoon Township. The condition of the woman is unknown at this time.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Two Ohio puppies cling to each other after being rescued

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WTRF) The Youngstown Police Department received a call from two concerned citizens after seeing three dogs, a mom and two puppies, hidden away in a small fenced-in area covered with a blue tarp, reported WLWT. Police officers called the Animal Charity of Ohio who sent an agent to the scene where they found […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Ohio man sentenced for drug charges

WHEELING, W.Va. — Michael Edward Lamp II, of East Liverpool, Ohio, was sentenced today to 135 months of incarceration for drug charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Lamp, also known as “Chubs,” 43, pleaded guilty in December 2021 to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with the Intent to Distribute 50 Grams […]
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
West Virginia woman on trial for murdering adoptive parents

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) The trial of Madison Wine, a 16-year-old girl at the time, accused of setting the fire that killed her adoptive parents Robert Taylor, 58, and Charolette Taylor, 52 is expected to occur next week. According to newsandsentinel, Wine has been charged with first-degree arson and murder after a fire on May 5, […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
Victim identified in fatal stabbing Monday in Marshall County

The Marshall County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a fatal stabbing Monday in Grant. Taylor Hamilton Olson, 30, was killed on Olinger Road. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office arrested 29-year-old Andrew Landers of Phil Campbell after the incident. Landers is charged with murder. He's being held in the...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
