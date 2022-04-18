Mississippi Aquarium to recycle beads for Earth Day

GULFPORT, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Aquarium is doing its part on Earth Day by recycling more than 10,000 pounds of beads.

The Mardi Gras beads and trinkets were collected from the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino. The beads will be sent off to the Arc of Greater New Orleans for recycling.

Additionally, the aquarium invited Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Beau Rivage, Mississippi State University Gulf Institute and Plastic Free Gulf Coast to celebrate Earth Day by planting a plant in the aquarium’s Monarch butterfly pollinator garden.

The aquarium will celebrate Earth Day and say goodbye to the beads at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 22 in front of the Founder’s Wall.

