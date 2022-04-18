Rangers to honor anniversary of Nolan Ryan’s 7th no-hitter on May 1
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest pitchers to ever pick up a baseball is set to be honored by his former team to kick off the month of May.PREVIOUS: Happy 75th Birthday to Texas’ own, Nolan Ryan
On May 1, the Texas Rangers are set to honor and celebrate the anniversary of Nolan Ryan’s seventh no-hitter. For starters, the first 15,000 will receive a Nolan Ryan Pitching Rubber.Texas Rangers unveil new menu items, including alligator corn dog for 2022 season
Once the Rangers face off against the Atlanta Braves with the first pitch set for 1:35 p.m., there will be a postgame screening of the SXSW 2022 Film Festival’s official selection, Facing Nolan.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
