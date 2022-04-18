Yandy Diaz idle for Tampa Bay Monday

Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against left-hander Rich Hill and the Boston Red Sox. The Twins are holding the lefty-hitting Arraez out against Boston's southpaw. Jorge Polanco is covering second base and the leadoff role in place of Arraez. Ryan Jeffers is entering the lineup to bat eighth and play designated hitter. Gio Urshela is starting on third base again and batting fifth.
Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Stallings is being replaced behind the plate by Payton Henry versus Phillies starter Zach Wheeler. In 26 plate appearances this season, Stallings has a .125 batting average with a .442 OPS,...
The Tampa Bay Rays have lost three games in a row, and you can tell the frustration is starting to get the best of them and Randy Arozarena. Home plate umpire Junior Valentine didn’t do the Rays any favors against Reynaldo Lopez and the Chicago White Sox. In his...
The Philadelphia Phillies will start Alec Bohm at third base for Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Bohm will start at third base and bat sixth against the Rockies while Johan Camargo takes a seat. Our models project Bohm, who has a $3,200 salary on FanDuel, to score 12.3 fantasy...
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Dickerson is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Brewers starter Adrian Houser. Our models project Dickerson for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
Antonio Brown may think that he can make it through a full season without making any mistake off the field, but the Buccaneers know better. Antonio Brown is not going to play another snap in the NFL. He may still be a very talented receiver with a phenomenal ability to run routes and make plays after the catch, but the baggage is too much for any team, especially the Buccaneers, to worry about.
The Milwaukee Brewers did not include Victor Caratini in their lineup for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Caratini will sit out Sunday's game while Omar Narvaez starts behind home plate and bats seventh. Caratini has started off strong in his first season with the Brewers, batting .308 with...
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Reynolds will move to the bench on Sunday with Dan Vogelbach filling the designated hitter role. Vogelbach will bat second versus left-hander Patrick Corbin and the Nationals. numberFire's models project Vogelbach for...
Atlanta Braves catcher Manny Pina is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Pina is being replaced behind the plate by Travis d'Arnaud versus Padres starter Yu Darvish. In 10 plate appearances this season, Pina has a .125 batting average with a .325...
The Chicago Cubs listed Michael Hermosillo as their starter in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Hermosillo will bat eighth and play centerfield Sunday while Jason Heyward catches a breather. Hermosillo has a $2,900 salary on FanDuel for today's contests and is projected to score 8.2 fantasy points...
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
Miami Marlins infielder Joey Wendle is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Wendle is getting the nod at third base, batting fourth in the order versus Phillies starter Zack Wheeler. Our models project Wendle for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home run, 0.4 RBI and 8.7...
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Betts will sit on Saturday night after Chris Taylor was moved to right, Gavin Lux was shifted to left, Max Muncy was picked as Los Angeles' second baseman, and Edwin Rios was named as today's designated hitter.
Baltimore Orioles catcher Anthony Bemboom is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Bemboom is getting the nod behind the plate while batting eighth in the order versus Athletics starter Frankie Montas. Our models project Bemboom for 6.0 points, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Iglesias will start at shortstop on Sunday and bat eighth versus left-hander Drew Smyly and the Cubs. Alan Trejo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Iglesias for 9.1 FanDuel points. His salary...
CHICAGO -- — José Abreu homered for the first time this season, closer Liam Hendriks left the bases loaded in the ninth inning and the Chicago White Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 Saturday. Michael Kopech threw five solid innings, and Yasmani Grandal singled away from the...
Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Urias is getting the nod at third base, batting sixth in the order versus Athletics starter Frankie Montas. Our models project Urias for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
