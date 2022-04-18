ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Marian Inc. Expands Manufacturing Facilities

By Wes Mills
Inside Indiana Business
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIndianapolis-based Marian Inc. has completed two construction projects at its headquarters, adding over 42,000 square feet of manufacturing space to its business. The company is a global manufacturer of component parts for the medical, electronics, and automotive industries. Marian Inc. added new space for...

www.insideindianabusiness.com

