It’s hard to explain how awesome the VR experience is if you’ve never really tried it, but it’s probably similar to the experience of going from a 30Hz refresh rate all the way to 144Hz or higher with a gaming monitor that you might have grabbed from our gaming monitor deals. VR headsets are revolutionary, although they can be pretty expensive, especially if you want to grab a top-of-the-line model. Luckily, Lenovo has a great deal on the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite, one of the best VR headsets out there, bringing the price down to $799 from $899. The $100 discount is a nice little incentive to pick it up if you’ve been on the fence about VR.

