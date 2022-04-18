Salem 1 Substation outage canceled

Back in 2020, Massachusetts residents voted to approve a measure requiring that cars sold in that state starting with the 2022 model year come equipped with a standardized open access data platform that would allow mechanics and independent repair shops to access that data for diagnostics and repairs. Automakers including Ford have long opposed such measures, claiming that placing so much critical data in one location puts it at great risk, while President Joe Biden recently threw his support behind right to repair laws. New legislation supporting this effort was introduced by Congress in February, though a ruling on a pending Massachusetts right to repair lawsuit has once again been postponed, according to Repairer Driven News.
