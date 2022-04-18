ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Grove, KS

Child hit by Orbeez gun shooting in Kansas town

By Mark Feuerborn
Four States Home Page
Four States Home Page
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nFOao_0fCqElSv00

COUNCIL GROVE (KSNT) – Council Grove is the latest Kansas town to see someone hurt by a dangerous TikTok challenge, according to local police.

The Council Grove Police Department said Monday that it took a minor into custody for an aggravated battery incident over the weekend. Officers went around 8 p.m. Saturday to a home near Donnon Street and South 11th Street for a report of a drive-by shooting. After investigating, they learned a minor fired an Orbeez gel bead gun into a nearby home multiple times, striking a child.

Newton County jury quick to reach verdict in “child sex crimes” trial

The officers arrested the minor as a result of the Orbeez shooting incident, according to the Council Grove Police Department. The department also said it has seen the “Orbeez Challenge” trending on social media and warned parents to talk with their children if they have one of the water bead guns to make sure they don’t use them on unsuspecting people.

Although the Orbeez guns are intended as toys, police said they can still cause injuries and Council Grove is not the only Kansas town to see shooting incidents with them. El Dorado police reported the weekend of April 9 that they investigated multiple reports of someone driving around and shooting people with an Orbeez gun. Some of the people hit there were left with welts from the beads.

Kansas highway shooting investigation ‘very, very muddy,’ sheriff says

On Monday, April 11, Newton High School also went into lockdown after a student was spotted with what appeared to be a firearm. When police later arrived and spoke with the suspect, they learned it was actually a water bead gun. The incident affirmed what a Dodge City police officer said about the “Orbeez Challenge.”

“To you or to the person in the car, it looks like an Orbeez gun, but somebody in another car might see, and because of the shading or the time of day, it may not identify it as a toy, and it may appear as something very real,” said Dodge City Police Seargent Leslie Lima.

Man arrested in Pittsburg child sex crime case

Aside from Orbeez guns, other toy guns have been used in recent drive-by incidents. A paintball drive-by shooting in a Topeka parking lot hit an 18-year-old in the eye, seriously hurting him. An ambulance took him to a Kansas City hospital for treatment, and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a 16-year-old for the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
El Dorado, KS
City
Home, KS
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Council Grove, KS
City
Dodge City, KS
Council Grove, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburg, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
KSNT News

Deputies find Kansas couple dead after 911 call

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman and her husband have died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel, 68, called 911 around 6:42 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her husband, John Alfred Zempel, was dead. She then hung up the phone. When deputies went to the couple’s […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#City Police#Council Grove Lrb#Tiktok#Newton High School
KSNT News

Dad who paralyzed daughter in DUI car crash sentenced

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been sentenced to more than 26 years in prison for a Father’s Day DUI crash that injured his two children, leaving one of them paralyzed. Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay says Jimmy Dean Landis was sentenced Friday to serve 318 months years in prison and pay a $2,660 […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Kait 8

Woman accused of stabbing son to death

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mountain Home woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after investigators said she stabbed her 16-year-old son to death. Police arrested Rebecca Lynn Henley, 44, on suspicion of first-degree murder. According to our content partner, KY3-TV in Springfield, investigators responded to a report...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KSN News

Investigators think missing Kansas man was murdered

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The family of a Kansas man is desperate to know what happened to him. Detreck Foster of Independence was last seen two years ago this week. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Independence Police Department are using the anniversary of his disappearance to remind people they need help to […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Human remains found in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating after someone found human remains in the 4000 block of East 45th Street North late Saturday. Police and the coroner were in the 4300 block of 45th Street North Sunday. That is just north of Stucky Middle School, between Hillside and Oliver. Police say a […]
WICHITA, KS
Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
248K+
Views
ABOUT

fourstateshomepage.com is a news site powered by KSNF and KODE News in Joplin, MO

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy