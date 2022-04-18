ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

National Bank Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MySanAntonio
 21 hours ago

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) _ National Bank Holdings Corp. (NBHC) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $18.4 million. The...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Recap: Adobe Q1 Earnings

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Adobe beat estimated earnings by 0.9%, reporting an EPS of $3.37 versus an estimate of $3.34. Revenue was up $357.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

CNB Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights

CNB Financial CCNE reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 04:45 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CNB Financial beat estimated earnings by 12.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.75. Revenue was up $3.50 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

DigitalBridge shares rise on deal to increase free-related earnings

DigitalBridge Group Inc. DBRG, -0.77% shares rose 3.6% in premarket trades on Monday after the company said it's 2022 run-rate of fee-related earnings will grow by $38 million after it acquires a 31.5% stake in its investment management unit, DigitalBridge IM, from investor Wafra Inc. Boca Raton, Fla.-based Digital Bridge said it'll pay Wafra $410 million in newly-issued Class A common stock and $390 million in cash, for a total price of $800 million. The DigitalBridge IM business is expected to grow FRE organically by 20% or more. "This accretive transaction will drive an immediate and substantial increase in earnings to DigitalBridge shareholders, raising their exposure to our high-growth, high-return investment management platform just as we are poised to continue scaling our full-stack strategy," said Marc Ganzi, CEO of DigitalBridge.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Moody's

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Moody's MCO within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Moody's has an average price target of $385.62 with a high of $417.00 and a low of $350.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

United Community Banks's Earnings: A Preview

United Community Banks UCBI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-04-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that United Community Banks will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54. United Community Banks bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MySanAntonio

Citizens Financial Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) _ Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $420 million. On a per-share basis, the Providence, Rhode Island-based company said it had net income of 93 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.07 per share. The results topped Wall Street...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Holding Company#National Bank Holdings#Ap#Nbh Bank#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
Benzinga

Recap: Bank of New York Mellon Q1 Earnings

Bank of New York Mellon BK reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bank of New York Mellon beat estimated earnings by 1.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.85. Revenue was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: CrossFirst Bankshares Q1 Earnings

CrossFirst Bankshares CFB reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CrossFirst Bankshares beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.3. Revenue was up $2.80 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Look Into Energy Sector Value Stocks

Eni (NYSE:E) - P/E: 8.89. Petrobras Brasileiro saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.52 in Q3 to $0.65 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 32.89%, which has increased by 0.49% from last quarter's yield of 32.4%. Eni has reported Q4 earnings per share at...
STOCKS
Benzinga

ToughBuilt Industries: Q4 Earnings Insights

ToughBuilt Industries TBLT reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ToughBuilt Industries missed estimated earnings by 500.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.02. Revenue was up $12.65 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Recap: Synchrony Finl Q1 Earnings

Synchrony Finl SYF reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Synchrony Finl beat estimated earnings by 14.19%, reporting an EPS of $1.77 versus an estimate of $1.55. Revenue was up $350.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Lakeland Industries Q4 Earnings

Lakeland Industries LAKE reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lakeland Industries missed estimated earnings by 83.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.37. Revenue was down $10.10 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Signature Bank: Q1 Earnings Insights

Signature Bank SBNY reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 05:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Signature Bank beat estimated earnings by 22.69%, reporting an EPS of $5.3 versus an estimate of $4.32. Revenue was up $168.75 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Charles Schwab: Q1 Earnings Insights

Charles Schwab SCHW reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 08:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Charles Schwab missed estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.84. Revenue was down $43.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Bank of America profit falls less than expected on boost from loan growth, deposits

Bank of America Corp. on Monday said its quarterly profit fell by $1 billion but the financial giant beat Wall Street’s earnings targets and booked healthy loan growth. Bank of America shares rose 3.3% on Monday morning after the megabank said its first-quarter earnings fell to $7.1 billion, or 80 cents a share, from $8.1 billion, or 86 cents a share in the year-ago quarter.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare THC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-04-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Tenet Healthcare will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04. Tenet Healthcare bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Lockheed Martin: Q1 Earnings Insights

Lockheed Martin LMT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lockheed Martin beat estimated earnings by 3.7%, reporting an EPS of $6.44 versus an estimate of $6.21. Revenue was down $1.29 billion from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Bank of America executives bullish after profit beat

April 18 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) provided a bullish outlook after reporting a smaller-than expected 13% fall in first-quarter profit on Monday, as growth in consumer lending overshadowed a decline in global dealmaking. Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said Bank of America customers had spent at the highest...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy