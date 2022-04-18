ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Jackson Hot Air Jubilee kicks off July 22 – July 24

By Autumn Pitchure
 19 hours ago

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson’s Hot Air Jubilee is celebrating 39 years of entertainment for family and friends across the area.

This year, the free family-friendly event will be held in Ella Sharp Park from Friday, July 22 to Sunday, July 24.

Parking for the event will also be free for all guests.

The Hot Air Jubilee has been a large part of the Jackson community, bringing in thousands of people each year.

The festival will have a variety of activities including an entertainment tent, helicopter rides, food vendors, live music, an auto show and of course, the balloons.

You can find a full schedule of events by clicking here .

Since this is an outdoor event, officials say the schedule is subject to change due to the weather.

