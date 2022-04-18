ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NY

Honest Pharm CEO Speaks Out on Receiving Cannabis Cultivation License

By Rebecca Swift
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 19 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

A Wayne County company is working to get its marijuana products ready to sell. Honest Pharm Co., in Newark, is one of 52 of...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

FL Radio Group

Newark Company Gets Marijuana Growing License

A Wayne County company is one of the first 52-companies in the state to be awarded a license to grow marijuana. Governor Kathy Hochul announced yesterday that Honest Pharm Company in Newark was awarded an adult-cannabis cultivator license. The company currently has 8-employees making CBD products, they say they will...
NEWARK, NY
WETM

Fatal overdoses on the rise in Steuben County

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Overdoses from all kinds of drugs are on the rise in Steuben County, according to the Steuben Prevention Coalition. This time last year, the Coalition had counted 58 known or suspected overdoses, 4 of which were fatal. This year, the Coalition has counted 90 overdoses, 7 of which were fatal. This trend is worrisome for the Coalition. Not only does it mean they have to work harder to get their message out there, but more work is needed on the prevention front.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Dept of Agriculture Creates More Bans to Curb Bird Flu

Last month, New York’s Department of Agriculture and Markets banned fowl shows and exhibitions to curb the outbreak of avian flu. The department has now announced a ban on all fowl auctions and other purchase, trade, or sale events in the state. The ban remains in effect until further notice.
AGRICULTURE
FL Radio Group

Deadline Approaching for Auburn Business COVID Grants

Do you own a small business in Auburn? If you do and you were negatively affected by COVID-19, you can apply for an American Rescue Plan grant. Applications need to be submitted by April 30th at 4:00p. Small Businesses seeking CSLFRF funding through this program must:. Have been in operation...
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

State Doles Out First Round of Opioid Settlement Funding

The war on opioid abuse in the Finger Lakes got a major boost on Tuesday. State Attorney General Letitia James announced 9-million dollars in initial funding for the region from the state’s opioid settlement. The state released 197-MILLION dollars in funding to all counties and its five major cities...
HEALTH
FL Radio Group

New COVID-19 Sub-Strain Present in CNY

Central New York’s recent spike in COVID cases may be the result of a new and more contagious strain. In a Wednesday press briefing, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said the BA2.12 sub-strain of COVID is present in Onondaga County and Central New York as a whole. Not much...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

SUNY Upstate Medical and Crouse Health Discussing Merger

Two of Central New York’s largest hospitals could be merging. Crouse Health and SUNY Upstate Medical University have announced their intention to combine the two healthcare systems. Crouse Health released a statement saying, quote, “Upstate and Crouse believe that the combined organization would generate new career opportunities in the...
HEALTH SERVICES
WETM 18 News

COVID cases are surging in New York State

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — COVID cases are surging in New York State after about a 2-month decline, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC states that out of 14 counties with high COVID-19 Community Levels, 10 are right here in Upstate New York. As of April 15th, Broome, Tioga, Seneca and […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

4 Finger Lakes Counties in COVID High Risk Zones

Wear a mask indoors in public, that’s the Center for Disease Control’s advice for 10 counties in Upstate New York. As COVID cases continue to increase in Central New York, the CDC has placed several counties in the medium and high risk categories for the virus. Those in the high risk category include Cayuga, Onondaga, Seneca and Wayne counties.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Monroe County will reduce its gas tax, effective June 1

"Monroe County is going to take the most aggressive approach by lowering our gas tax down to the $2 level,” Bello said. “So we are going to take the most aggressive approach to save money which would save on average eight cents per gallon. And when you add that to the state's sixteen cents we're going to save 24 cents per gallon effective June 1."
MONROE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

NY AG: Landlords Can’t Raise Rent if they Accepted Pandemic Rental Assistance

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday issued an advisory to landlords reminding them that they cannot raise rents if they accepted or plan to accept funding from the state’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), which was recently expanded in the state’s budget. Landlords who accept payments from the program are prohibited from raising rents for a year after they receive the funds. Attorney General James is ready to take action to protect tenants if landlords fail to abide by ERAP’s rules.
HOUSE RENT
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

