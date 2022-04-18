Through rain or shine, I&M honors lineworkers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)–People take electricity for granted, but who is responsible for keeping the lights on?

That’s what Indiana Michigan Power linemen do, through rain or shine. And on Monday, the hard-working line mechanics were recognized for their hard work in honor of National Lineworker Appreciation day.

“Today we take a pause to honor lineworkers, the cornerstone of our industry, and thank them for the sacrifices they make to deliver safe, reliable power to our communities,” said Steve Baker, president, and COO of Indiana Michigan Power. “We’re proud of and grateful for the men and women who answer the call 24/7/365 to keep the lights on and make our way of life possible.”

The life of a lineworker is never easy, often being called into work in the middle of the night or during stormy conditions to respond to emergencies.

“Linemen are compensated for the inconvenience. You might be out with your family when that phone call comes in. The job isn’t for everybody, it’s for a selective few that appreciate supporting others,” Nobe Jones, I&M Distributing Line Training Principal said.

