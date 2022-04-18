ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local basketball star among those injured in shooting

By KTNV Staff
A Las Vegas high school basketball star was among the four people injured in a shooting at a house party in North Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Aaliyah Gayles' father Dwight identified his daughter as one of the people transported to the hospital after the party in a gated community near Lone Mountain Road and Simmons Street.

"I know there is some that will say it's my fault and I take full responsibility for it but please please keep my baby girl in your prayers Las Vegas," Dwight Gayles wrote on Twitter, calling his daughter a "true warrior."

Aaliyah Gayles was rushed into surgery after the shooting, with "over 10 shots to her extremities," according to a GoFundMe page set up by her former teammate's mother, Sally Blair.

"She has already undergone extensive surgeries and will have more to come," Blair wrote.

PREVIOUS: Four people shot at a house party in North Las Vegas

Gayles, 18, is a senior point guard at Spring Valley High School and was recently named a McDonald's All-American . ESPN ranked her no. 8 on its 2022 "HoopGurlz Recruiting Rankings," a list of the top 100 women's high school basketball prospects in the country. She previously committed to attend the University of Southern California.

"Aaliyah's life is basketball, and her dream has always been to pursue a professional career in the game that has defined her," Blair wrote.

Police in North Las Vegas were called to the shooting in the 4900 block of Support Street at 11:15 p.m. Two of the victims are over the age of 18, and two are minors, police said. At least one of the victims had "serious" injuries, including "multiple gunshot wounds to her lower extremities," police said.

KTNV
Video shows the gated community near Lone Mountain Road and Simmons Street in North Las Vegas where police said four people were shot at a house party on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

"The journey to recovery won't be easy, but this star always finds a way to persevere and will continue to do so," Blair said of Gayles.

As of 1 p.m. Monday, the fundraiser for Gayles' recovery and rehabilitation had raised $6,740 of a $10,000 goal. Among the top donors are two members of the Las Vegas Aces: Dearica Hamby and Kelsey Plum.

Officers believe an argument at the party led up to the shooting. As of this report, the suspected shooter had not been identified or apprehended.

