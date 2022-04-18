ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Consumer Portfolio Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NewsTimes
 22 hours ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) on Monday reported first-quarter profit...

www.newstimes.com

Benzinga

CNB Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights

CNB Financial CCNE reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 04:45 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CNB Financial beat estimated earnings by 12.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.75. Revenue was up $3.50 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

ToughBuilt Industries: Q4 Earnings Insights

ToughBuilt Industries TBLT reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ToughBuilt Industries missed estimated earnings by 500.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.02. Revenue was up $12.65 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
#Las Vegas#Ap#Cpss#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For April 18, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Bank of America Corporation BAC to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $23.11 million before the opening bell. Bank of America shares gained 0.2% to $37.65 in after-hours trading. DiDi Global Inc....
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

Instacart slashes valuation by nearly 40% to $24 bln

March 24 (Reuters) - U.S. grocery delivery company Instacart slashed its valuation by nearly 40% to about $24 billion, the company said on Thursday, citing recent market turbulence. The company, a pandemic darling as doorstep delivery boomed, was valued at $39 billion in a funding round in March last year,...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Recap: Lakeland Industries Q4 Earnings

Lakeland Industries LAKE reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lakeland Industries missed estimated earnings by 83.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.37. Revenue was down $10.10 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: CrossFirst Bankshares Q1 Earnings

CrossFirst Bankshares CFB reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CrossFirst Bankshares beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.3. Revenue was up $2.80 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

United Community Banks's Earnings: A Preview

United Community Banks UCBI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-04-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that United Community Banks will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54. United Community Banks bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Preview: ManpowerGroup's Earnings

ManpowerGroup MAN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-04-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that ManpowerGroup will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47. ManpowerGroup bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Signature Bank: Q1 Earnings Insights

Signature Bank SBNY reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 05:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Signature Bank beat estimated earnings by 22.69%, reporting an EPS of $5.3 versus an estimate of $4.32. Revenue was up $168.75 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Fifth Third Bancorp Q1 Earnings

Fifth Third Bancorp FITB reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fifth Third Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 1.45%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.69. Revenue was down $46.00 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Look Into Technology Sector Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Travelers beats Q1 consensus estimates after lower catastrophe losses and positive underwriting result

Travelers Cos. Inc. shares TRV, -5.30% rose 1.1% premarket Tuesday, after the insurer posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings, as lower catastrophe losses and a positive underwriting result offset lower investment income. The New York-based company posted net income of $1.018 billion, or $4.15 a share, for the quarter, up from $733 million, or $2.87 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $4.22, comfortably ahead of the $3.61 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose 6% to $8.809 billion from $8.313 billion a year ago, also ahead of the $8.029 billion FactSet consensus. The company's net written premiums rose 11% to $8.367 billion, and net earned premiums rose 9% to $8.0 billion. Net investment income came to $637 million, down from $701 million a year ago. Net realized investment losses came to $23 million pretax, compared with gains of $44 million pretax a year ago. The company's underwriting gain came to $659 million, up from $217 million a year ago. The company' combined ratio came to 91.3%. Shares have gained 20% in the last 12 months, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Citizens Financial Group shares rise after earnings beat

Citizens Financial Group Inc. CFG, +7.45% shares advanced by 2.6% in premarket trades Tuesday after it reported strong-than-expected earnings. The bank said its first-quarter profit fell 33% to $396 million, or 93 cents a share, from $588 million, or $1.37 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings fell to $1.07 a share from $1.41 a share. Revenue dipped slightly to $1.65 billion from $1.66 billion. Wall Street analysts expected Citizen's Financial Group to earn 91 cents a share on revenue of $1.64 billion, according to FactSet. Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin said Citizens Financial Group's 2022 projections imply pre-provision net revenue of about $3.4 billion, which is about 10% above Wall Street projections. The bank is forecasting 2022 earnings of about $4.50 to $4.60 a share, based on Usdin's analysis. Currently, analysts expect 2022 earnings of $4.17 a share, according to FactSet. Prior to Tuesday's moves, Citizens Financial shares are down 12.7% in 2022, compared to a 5% drop by the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF.
STOCKS

