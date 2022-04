SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have arrested a 19-year-old in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl on Easter Sunday. The shooting happened just after 1:15 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Gregg Street. Officers were called to the scene to investigate reports of a shooting and arrived to find the teen inside a home suffering at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

