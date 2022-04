The Evansville Fire District put out a fire in apartments above a bar in downtown Evansville on Saturday, according to a news release from district Chief Bob Fahey. Fire, EMS and police units were sent to Pete’s Inn, 14 N. Madison St., at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday after smoke alarms went off in the apartment units above the bar, according to the release. Firefighters encountered smoke throughout the building and eventually found fire within the wall and ceiling of one apartment unit. ...

EVANSVILLE, WI ・ 22 DAYS AGO