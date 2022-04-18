ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackmagic launches DaVinci Resolve 18 with real-time cloud collaboration

By S. Dent
Engadget
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBlackmagic Design has unveiled a raft of new products including the DaVinci Resolve 18 video editing/color correction app and Blackmagic Cloud, a cloud collaboration system designed for editors, VFX artists and others. It also launched the "Cloud Store" networked storage box that uses a familiar-looking enclosure. The key product...

