Blackmagic launches DaVinci Resolve 18 with real-time cloud collaboration

Laser ablation in liquids is a highly interdisciplinary method at the intersection of physics and chemistry that offers the unique opportunity to generate surfactant-free and stable nanoparticles from virtually any material. Over the last decades, numerous experimental and computational studies aimed to reveal the transient processes governing laser ablation in liquids. Most experimental studies investigated the involved processes on timescales ranging from nanoseconds to microseconds. However, the ablation dynamics occurring on a sub-nanosecond timescale are of fundamental importance, as the conditions under which nanoparticles are generated are established within this timeframe. Furthermore, experimental investigations of the early timescales are required to test computational predictions. We visualize the complete spatiotemporal picosecond laser-induced ablation dynamics of gold immersed in air and water using ultrafast pump-probe microscopy. Transient reflectivity measurements reveal that the water confinement layer significantly influences the ablation dynamics on the entire investigated timescale from picoseconds to microseconds. The influence of the water confinement layer includes the electron injection and subsequent formation of a dense plasma on a picosecond timescale, the confinement of ablation products within hundreds of picoseconds, and the generation of a cavitation bubble on a nanosecond timescale. Moreover, we are able to locate the temporal appearance of secondary nanoparticles at about 600"‰ps after pulse impact. The results support computational predictions and provide valuable insight into the early-stage ablation dynamics governing laser ablation in liquids.

