ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Rebel Wilson denies using ‘magic weight loss pills’ or specific diet plan during health journey

By Meredith Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FvK42_0fCqDLfw00

Rebel Wilson has denied reports that she used a diet plan known as the Mayr Method to help her lose weight , and warned her fans not to “get scammed” by weight loss advertisements.

The Pitch Perfect star shared a screenshot from a DailyMail article to her Instagram story on Monday, which claimed that Wilson used the Mayr Method diet plan to lose weight.

The Mayr Method, which was developed by Austrian physician Dr Franz Xaver Mayr, is based on the idea that “improving gut health is key to promoting weight loss,” according to Healthline. The weight loss plan focuses on eliminating certain foods from your diet to enhance digestive health, such as sugar, caffeine, gluten and dairy. It also encourages certain eating practices such as “chewing food thoroughly.”

“This was NEVER my diet, please stop writing this stuff,” Wilson wrote over a screenshot of the article. “Also have NEVER endorsed any diet pills or magic weight loss pills or crypto currency.”

Wilson instructed her fans to report weight loss advertisements claiming to be endorsed by her as a scam, unless she has shared the endorsement to her official and verified social media accounts.

“It’s really annoying when people use my image unlawfully or in misleading ways,” Wilson said. “Do NOT want anyone to get scammed.”

The Bridesmaids actor has been documenting her health and fitness journey on social media after declaring 2020 a “year of health.” Since then, Wilson has lost more than 75 pounds. In July 2021, Wilson revealed that her decision to start a new fitness regime was in part due to improving her chances of getting pregnant, after previously being diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS).

In an interview with People , the 42-year-old actor and comedian detailed her high-protein diet, and shared that she used to eat 3,000 calories a day. “Before I was probably eating 3,000 calories most days, and because they were normally carbs, I would still be hungry,” Wilson said.

“So, I’ve really changed to eating a high-protein diet, which is challenging because I didn’t used to eat a lot of meat,” she added. “I eat fish, salmon, and chicken breast.”

Wilson has also spoken candidly about being treated differently by people since losing weight, with the actor describing encounters such as holding doors open for her or carrying her groceries.

“I like to think I looked good at all sizes and stuff and I’ve always been quite confident. So it wasn’t like I wasn’t confident and then now I’m, like, super confident,” she said during an appearance on The Morning Crew With Hughesy, Ed and Erin . “I think what’s been really interesting to me is how other people treat you.

“Sometimes being bigger, people didn’t necessarily look twice at you. And now that I’m in a good shape, like, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you. I was like: ‘Is this what other people experienced all the time?’”

The Independent has reached out to the DailyMail for comment.

Comments / 1

Related
Observer

Best Weight Loss Pills of 2022: Top 6 Diet Supplements to Lose Weight Fast

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links. Losing weight can be a challenging process, especially as...
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The Healthiest Way To Lose Weight In 21 Days

Many trendy diets, workout plans and challenges out there advertise the ability to lose weight in 21 days. With that said, we asked health experts, dietitians, nutritionists and trainers if this popular numbered day amount is realistic, and more importantly, if it’s a healthy goal for anyone who wants to lose weight and not gain it back later. We checked in with Trista Best, registered dietitian, Izma Almasar, nutritionist and health specialist and Kristina Borseti, wellness coach and certified Pilates trainer to learn more.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The Type of Protein You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Better Muscle Tone Over 50, According To Experts

As we age, our muscle mass gets lower with each year, making physical exercises a lot more difficult than they might have been in our youth. With that said, it’s important to promote healthy muscles with the right diet— and eating protein every day is a vital part of that. We checked in with Jakob Roze, CSCS, certified personal trainer and CEO and founder of RozeFit, Melissa Morris, ACSM-certified exercise physiologist and ISSN-certified nutritionist, and Chad Blair, fitness director at BIÂN to learn about protein-rich breakfast ideas that support muscle health over 50.
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

How to Lose Belly Fat Effectively (Gone in 4 Steps)

Learn how to lose belly fat effectively with these helpful tips from Jeff at Athlean X. “If you want to see how to lose stubborn belly fat and get rid of it once and for all, then this is a video that you don’t want to miss. Here I’m going to ask you 4 tough but important questions that you will need to answer honestly. When you do however, I can promise you that you will lose your belly fat for good and never have to worry about it coming back again.”
FITNESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebel Wilson
shefinds

The One Type Of Yogurt You Should Never Be Eating For Weight Loss—It’s So High In Sugar!

Yogurt is an excellent source of protein and a filling snack or lunch option to help increase satiety and promote healthy and sustainable weight loss. However, not all yogurt is created equal, and while Greek yogurt is perhaps the best option for optimizing your diet and fueling your muscles, there are other yogurt options that are significantly less beneficial to your overall health.
WEIGHT LOSS
Mashed

The Reason Jennifer Lopez Doesn't Drink Alcohol

Between her skincare line and music career, Jennifer Lopez undoubtedly has her hands full. And yet, the "Let's Get Loud" singer is like a glass of red wine – she gets better with age. Lopez lives a busy life, especially when she's involved in projects on opposite coasts. In order to ensure her busyness never hinders her physical health, Lopez adopted a "clean" lifestyle in which she omits common vices such as alcohol and smoking, she told Harper's Bazaar. As a star who's idolized for her youthfulness and beautiful complexion, Lopez believes steering clear of booze is one of the best ways to avoid damaging her skin, per her interview with Independent.ie. Applying sunscreen religiously helps, too, she added.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weight Loss Pills#Health And Fitness#Diet Pills#Pitch Perfect#Dailymail#Austrian
SheKnows

This Is What Anxiety Does to Your Poop

Click here to read the full article. Your brain plays a role in how well, (or not) you poop. If you’ve ever lived through a nerve-wracking or mortifying experience, you might know the feeling of bolting to the bathroom, cheeks fully clenched, to do an emergency number two. It’s an unseemly subject, I hear ya. But the fact is that people get diarrhea when they’re nervous, and for those who live with anxiety as a mental health condition, gastrointestinal issues are a pretty common physical symptom. (Cue soapbox moment of me calling for the normalization of anxiety poops!) If your digestive...
MENTAL HEALTH
InsideHook

What Happens to Your Body When You Don’t Shower for Five Straight Years?

Dr. James Hamblin is a self-professed “soap dodger,” which sounds like the sort of movement you’d learn about from a B-list movie star in an annoying GQ interview, but the 39-year-old physician knows his stuff. He’s a public health lecturer at Yale, a longtime contributor to The Atlantic and the author of two books on the intersection of health and hygiene.
SKIN CARE
verywellhealth.com

21 Foods to Avoid for Kidney Disease

Chronic kidney disease, also known as CKD, is characterized by a progressive loss of kidney function over time. Kidney disease is divided into five stages based on your eGFR (estimated glomerular filtration rate) and how well your kidneys can filter out waste and excess fluid. Stage 3 kidney disease occurs...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

3 Flirty Layered Haircuts For Women Over 50, According To A Hair Expert

As you age, it feels like the media gives so many rules and guidelines for hairstyles that you can and can’t do, what will and won’t age you. But at the end of the day, the best hairstyle is one that you feel good in and one that you can maintain. We’ve all made the mistake of choosing a hairstyle that we love on our favorite celebrity, but then we realize it takes hours of styling and lots of product to look the way we want. One great option for a versatile hairstyle you can have fun with is anything with lots of layers. It is also great for thinner or finer hair, which we often experience as we age. “Adding layers to build some weight to the hair would be the move for fine hair of different density, texture and condition.” Says Stacy Wells, owner of L’Esprit Academy. We asked beauty experts what layered styles they recommend you ask for the next time you visit the hair salon.
HAIR CARE
verywellhealth.com

What Causes Thick Toenails and How to Treat Them

Toenails are naturally thick to protect the tops of your toes. Sometimes, however, they become abnormally thick and can be a cosmetic issue for some people, especially if they become discolored. It is natural for toenails to get thicker with age, but thick toenails may be caused by other factors,...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The One Food You Should Be Eating Daily For A Longer Life, According To Doctors

Your long term health is largely in your habits—consistency when it comes to your diet and lifestyle are both ways you can make an investment in your health, live longer, and feel better. While there’s no one size fits all when it comes to a healthy, balanced life, there are some general rules of thumb that can improve your overall health. Much of your internal wellness starts with your diet—eating foods rich in nutrients is the first step and optimal health.
NUTRITION
The Independent

The Independent

610K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy