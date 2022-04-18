Bulls win tiebreaker drawing, will slot 18th in NBA Draft order

(670 The Score) It wasn’t lottery luck, but the Bulls received a small measure of good fortune Monday as it relates to the NBA Draft on June 23.

Chicago won a tiebreaker drawing with the Minnesota Timberwolves to nab the No. 18 slot in the NBA Draft, the league announced. The drawing occurred after the teams finished with identical 46-36 records in the regular season. Minnesota now holds the No. 19 pick.

The No. 18 slot is the only pick the Bulls currently hold in this NBA Draft, as they previously traded their second-rounder. Following a series of deals, it will be conveyed to the Kings.

The Bulls are currently running low on draft resources, as they owe the Magic their first-round pick in 2023 (protected for picks No. 1-4) and have forfeited their second-round selection in 2023 as a penalty for tampering in the sign-and-trade to acquire guard Lonzo Ball last summer. The Bulls also owe the Spurs a first-round pick in 2025 and have traded other future second-round selections.

The Trail Blazers do owe the Bulls a first-round pick, one that's protected for picks No. 1-14 through 2028. So the next time the Blazers make the playoffs, that pick is to set to convey to the Bulls.