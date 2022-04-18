ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Top Clemson DE target sets commitment date

By Staff Reports
 21 hours ago

A top Clemson target in the 2023 class has set his commitment date.

St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) High School four-star edge rusher David Ojiegbe announced via social media Monday that he will announce his commitment on Wednesday, April 27.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound junior is ranked as high as the No. 18 edge defender and No. 162 overall prospect in the 2023 class by 247Sports.

Ojiegbe was in attendance for the Orange & White Spring Game on April 9 and he also visited Clemson for the program’s second junior day of the year in early March, when he scored an offer from the Tigers.

Ojiegbe – who goes to the same high school that Clemson redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Tre Williams attended – explained to The Clemson Insider recently why he is so high on Clemson.

“Just the family environment and just how it’s a small school and (defensive ends) coach Lemanski (Hall) is a players’ coach,” Ojiegbe said . “I’ve been talking to Coach Wes too and he’s been giving me good vibes, talking about the scheme and everything. He’s a very down-to-earth guy, I like how he coaches. He seems like a player-coach also. I also have my boy down there, Tré Williams, I have a good relationship with him, so I definitely feel like I’d be at home down there. I liked it a lot. I liked Coach Dabo.”

Ojiegbe is in the process of narrowing down his recruitment and told us he’s currently focused on schools like Miami, North Carolina, N.C. State, Michigan, Maryland and LSU, in addition to Clemson.

