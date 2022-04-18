Anthrax, Black Label Society, Hatebreed hitting the road on North American summer tour

Best buds Anthrax and Black Label Society are hitting the road for a 2022 co-headlining tour and they're bringing their friends Hatebreed along for a show that promises to be a "night of 1000 crushing riffs."

Listen to your favorite music now -- curated for fans, by fans -- on Audacy ’s Masters Of Metal , and more!

The bands are getting set to bring fans a fistful of metal over a run of 24 North American dates kicking off at the end of July in Phoenix, AZ, and wrapping up in Philadelphia at the end of August. Both Anthrax and BLS will play headline sets while Hatebreed, celebrating their 20th-anniversary of Perseverance , will join as special guests. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, April 18, while general tickets will be on sale beginning this Friday at 10AM local time.

“Zakk has been a friend and an inspiration to me as a guitar player, songwriter, and beard grower since we met in 1988,” Anthrax ’s Scott Ian says announcing the news. “We’ve had the privilege to share festival stages with Zakk and BLS around the world, and it’s always been a head-banging mutual admiration society between the two bands. Now we get to share the stage every night on what is easily going to be the heaviest tour of 2022 - the ultimate pounding one-two combination of bands. Oh, and did I mention we’ve got f***ing Hatebreed with us as our special guests? Holy crap, it’s going to be the night of 1000 crushing riffs. I can’t wait to see you all on the road.”

Black Label Society ’s Zakk Wylde says excitedly in a press release announcing the dates, "Anthrax is one of the bestest legendary metal/thrash bands of all time - I have been buds with Scotty, Charlie, Frankie & Joey for over 30 years & they are some of the bestest people you will meet. Jon is the bestest new addition Anthrax could ask for - Hatebreed are the bestest hardcore/extreme metal band & bestest friends w/Anthrax & Black Label Society. The Anthrax + Black Label Society & Hatebreed tour is going to be one of the bestest tours ever!!”

Hatebreed 's Jamey Jasta added some Anthrax fanboy flavor of his own, saying, “Listen up! It’s gonna be a hot summer! Anthrax, BLS & Hatebreed will be on your case, in your face & ready to kick you and your father back in place," quoting the band's fan-favorite 1987 rap-metal hit, "I'm The Man." And as the song says: the only thing harder than this awesome line up is the smell of their collective feet. Check out the full list of dates and grab your tickets HERE .

Anthrax, Black Label Society Tour Dates

(with Hatebreed as special guests)

7/26 | The Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ

7/28 | Brooklyn Bowl, Las Vegas, NV

7/29 | The Palladium, Los Angeles, CA

7/30 | Heart Health Park, Sacramento, CA

8/01 | Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, CO

8/02 | Midland Theater, Kansas City, MO

8/04 | Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana, Gary, IN

8/05 | Oshkosh Arena, Oshkosh, WI

8/06 | The Fillmore, Minneapolis, MN

8/08 | Southside Ballroom, Dallas, TX**

8/09 | Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater, Austin, TX

8/11 | The Tabernacle, Atlanta, GA

8/12 | House of Blues, Orlando, FL

8/13 | The Fillmore, Charlotte, NC

8/15 | The Andrew J Brady Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

8/16 | Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN

8/18 | The Fillmore, Silver Spring, MD

8/19 | Main Street Armory | Rochester, NY

8/20 | The Fillmore, Detroit, MI**

8/22 | StageAE Outside, Pittsburgh, PA

8/23 | History, Toronto, ON CANADA

8/24 | Amphitheatre Cogeco, Trois Riviere/Montreal, QC

8/26 | Coney Island Amphitheater, Brooklyn, NY

8/28 | The Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA**

** Hatebreed will not appear on these dates.

While you're in a headbanging mood -- take a look and favorite some of Audacy's all-new Rock stations like Masters Of Metal , IndustriALT , Don't Metal In My Affairs , Venom , Arena Rock , Wake Up and Rock , and The Roots of Rock for those who crave the early days.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram