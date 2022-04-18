Keep Big Spring Beautiful invites public to help with trash cleanup

Alabama PALS strives to create, maintain and implement statewide anti-litter programs which impact Alabama cities, counties, communities and schools. Alabama PALS assists Alabama cities, counties, schools and communities by offering programs that address litter prevention, cleanup and litter control. Available to all Alabamians, the programs cost nothing, and all support materials are provided through the PALS office. Some of their programs include the following: Adopt-A-Mile, Adopt-A-Stream, Adopt-An-Area, Annual Coastal & Spring Cleanups, and the Clean Campus Program. They also hold an Annual Governor’s Awards each year in November to recognize those who give their time, talents and resources to work with PALs to create a cleaner state. The Governor’s Awards honor individuals and groups in the following categories: Media, Adopt-A-Mile, Special Category, County Commission Award, City, County, Law Enforcement, Judicial, Litter Education, Business and Industry, Honda Manufacturing “Don’t Drop It On Alabama” Award and the Vulcan Volunteer of the Year Award. They also recognize the schools that have gone above and beyond through our Clean Campus Awards for schools and students. Individuals and businesses may become a member of PALS through our website or by calling (334) 263-7737. Sponsorship information is also available at www.alpals.org.

