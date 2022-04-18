ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Spring, TX

Keep Big Spring Beautiful invites public to help with trash cleanup

 19 hours ago
BIG SPRING, Texas — Keep Big Spring Beautiful is inviting the community to participate in the Don’t Mess with Texas Trash-Off by helping them...

NewsWest 9

MCH holds Donor Memorial Service

ODESSA, Texas — The Life Champion Committee at Medical Center Health held a Donor Memorial Service event Friday morning. This event honored those locally who have donated the organs for others. The donors told their personal stories about how donating helped their families and affected themselves. "I think organ...
ODESSA, TX
