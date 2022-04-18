ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Is your local animal shelter hoping to ’empty the shelters’ next month?

By Zach Hester
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z8aDf_0fCqCdTX00

(WHNT) — Animal shelters across the country – including a few in Alabama – are hoping to “empty the shelters” next month as part of the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s spring national event.

More News from WRBL

From May 2 through May 8, the foundation will sponsor lower adoption fees in almost 300 shelters in 45 states and Canada. BISSELL Pet Foundation will reduce the adoption fee of a pet by $25 at participating shelters.

“Our nation’s shelters are facing an overcrowding crisis,” a statement from the foundation read. “Please consider fostering or donating if you [are] unable to add a pet to your family.”

What do you do if you find a stray kitten?

Thus far, four shelters in Alabama have announced participation in the initiative:

  • Greater Birmingham Humane Society: 300 Snow Drive, Birmingham, Ala. 35209
  • Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center: 4200 Brooke Avenue, Gadsden, Ala. 35904
  • Metro Animal Shelter, Inc.: 3140 Investigator Dornell Cousette Street, Tuscaloosa, Ala. 35401
  • Lee County Humane Society: 1140 Ware Drive, Auburn, Ala. 36832

You can see the full list of participating shelters here .

To date, BISSELL Pet Foundation has helped more than 83,000 pets find homes from shelters nationwide. The foundation was founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
City
Gadsden, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
WSMV

Local shelter needs homes for abandoned bunnies

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - An animal shelter in Sumner County is flush with bunnies this week after more than 30 of them were found abandoned in a park over the weekend. Bunny Rescue in Nashville said they are working with Animal Rescue Corp. (ARC) in housing the 32 new rabbits that were left at Triple Creek Park on Saturday.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
WLFI.com

Local shelter speaks out against animal abandonment

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police and animal control are still searching for the people who abandoned 15 cats and 1 bunny in a local park. The animals were rescued and are all in good shape. However, law officials want the public to know that dumping your once beloved furry companion is a crime.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Animal shelter taking orders for “Pawsitive” shirts

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – According to a press release, the Warrick Humane Society is hosting an online event selling retro-design shirts that say “Stay Pawsitive”. The event runs March 22 through April 3. Shirts are available in unisex, women’s and children’s sizes and are offered in a variety of colors and styles including long sleeve, […]
APPAREL
AL.com

Why is it called ‘Good Friday’ if Jesus died?

Millions of Christians worldwide today are observing one of the most somber moments of their faith. Good Friday commemorates the suffering, crucifixion and death of Jesus of Nazareth more than 2,000 years ago in Jerusalem. At first glance, Good Friday seems like the ultimate misnomer. If Jesus suffered and died...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelters#The Shelters#Pty#Whnt#Bissell Pet Foundation#Adoption Center#Nexstar Media Inc
Alt 101.7

Alabama’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
LINCOLN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS 42

Birmingham woman wanted in connection to Louisiana robbery

KENILWORTH, La. (WGNO) — An Alabama woman is wanted in St. Bernard Parish after police say she threatened someone at gunpoint and robbed them of their belongings. The SBSO has issued an arrest warrant for Kiana Wilson, 26, of Birmingham in connection to a robbery that occurred at a Kenilworth home. According to Sheriff James […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Alabama

Recently I have been researching and writing a series articles featuring the richest people in cities and states across the United States. Today it is time to turn our attention to Alabama and look at the richest person in Alabama. Not only how they made their money but what they are doing with their wealth to help the community.
ALABAMA STATE
Alt 101.7

“Ravenous” Alabama Jumping Worms Invading Southeast

Spiders. Snakes. Cockroaches that fly. Welcome to Alabama. And Florida, Georgia and pretty much the entire South. I love the south but hate the critters, I must admit. Now, get ready for a "snake-like worm" that can JUMP at you and on you. No thank you. Merriam Webster defines ravenous...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

25-year-old killed in Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating after a 25-year-old was shot and killed early Friday morning. Police said Mickey Collins was found shot to death inside a vehicle on Avenue D around 3:55 a.m. Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced Collins dead at the scene. No one is in custody at this time. Anyone […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy