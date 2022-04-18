ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Coos Bay cop convicted on 20 child sex abuse counts

By The Associated Press
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 21 hours ago
COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) — A former longtime Coos Bay police officer has been convicted on multiple charges related to the sexual abuse of a child. After a trial in Coos County, Terry Scott Rogers was convicted on all counts, The World...

