Former Coos Bay cop convicted on 20 child sex abuse counts

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — A driver whose blood alcohol content was allegedly twice the legal limit after he was pulled over in Apple Valley blamed his errant driving on the wind, a criminal complaint states. Earl Hucks, 47, of Prior Lake faces two counts of first-degree driving while impaired, Dakota County court documents filed Monday show. (credit: Dakota County) Around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a vehicle moving erratically. The vehicle’s registration was also expired. An officer pulled over the driver, identified as Hucks. “Hucks initially told the officer that he was crossing over lane lines because it was windy,” the complaint states. “Hucks then stated that he had one or two beers earlier in the day.” The officer ran Hucks through multiple sobriety tests and noted signs of impairment. About an hour after he was pulled over, Hucks blew a 0.16 on a breath test.

APPLE VALLEY, MN ・ 42 MINUTES AGO