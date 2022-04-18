ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man facing murder charges in connection with June shooting

By Quinlan Bentley, Cincinnati Enquirer
A man was arrested Monday following a shooting that happened in June 2021, the victim of which died of his injuries nearly six months later , Cincinnati police said.

Lavars Carter, 22, is facing charges of murder and felonious assault in connection with the death of 36-year-old Patrick Moore, according to records filed in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court.

Officers responded early around 2:28 a.m. to a reported shooting at the 3000 block of Beekman Street on June 27, police said.

Police arrived to find Moore suffering from three gunshot wounds, officials said. He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment.

Officials said Moore died of his injuries on Dec. 2.

Carter was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center Monday afternoon, jail records show.

