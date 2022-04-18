ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Suspect arrested after biting 63-year-old: HPD

By Ray Anne Galzote
KHON2
KHON2
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vHXUc_0fCqBjjg00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 63-year-old man was bitten after a verbal argument turned physical, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

The incident happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, in the Waipahu area.

A verbal argument between the suspect and the 63-year-old man turned physical, and the suspect bit the man in the abdomen, HPD reported.

HPD added that the victim was related to the suspect, but it is unknown what they were arguing about.

On Monday, April 18, Honolulu police arrested a 28-year-old male suspect at around 12:35 a.m.

coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

Honolulu police are investigating.

Comments / 4

GF65
17h ago

I hope for the victim's sake that the person that bit him had their rabies shot. I wonder if the COVID vaccine covers rabies?

Reply
2
KHON2

KHON2

