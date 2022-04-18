Suspect arrested after biting 63-year-old: HPD

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 63-year-old man was bitten after a verbal argument turned physical, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

The incident happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, in the Waipahu area.

A verbal argument between the suspect and the 63-year-old man turned physical, and the suspect bit the man in the abdomen, HPD reported.

HPD added that the victim was related to the suspect, but it is unknown what they were arguing about.

On Monday, April 18, Honolulu police arrested a 28-year-old male suspect at around 12:35 a.m.

Honolulu police are investigating.