Malvern, PA

Alliance Pharma Appoints Patrick Bennett as Chief Executive Officer

MALVERN, PA — Alliance Pharma announced that Patrick Bennett was recently named Chief Executive Officer. Bennett has more than 30 years of experience in the industry, including 25 years in leadership roles at various bioanalytical contract research organizations, most recently as Vice President, Strategy and Development at PPD...

