Alliance Pharma Appoints Patrick Bennett as Chief Executive Officer

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A former trader at a global financial institution pleaded guilty on April 14th to manipulating U.S. Treasury securities prices. According to court documents, Tyler Forbes, 27, of Manlius, New York, was employed as a trader on the U.S. Treasuries desk of a global financial institution. From approximately January to June 2019, Forbes engaged in an unlawful “spoofing” scheme to manipulate the price of certain U.S. Treasury securities traded in the secondary (or “cash”) market — predominantly two and three-year U.S. Treasury notes, as well as 10-year U.S. Treasury notes. Forbes’s spoofing strategy involved electronically placing large, non-bona fide “spoof orders” that he intended to cancel prior to execution on one side of the market, while simultaneously entering smaller, genuine orders that he intended to execute on the opposite side of the market. Many of Forbes’s genuine orders were “iceberg” orders, meaning that only a portion of the order’s full size was visible to other market participants at any given time, whereas all of Forbes’s spoof orders were fully displayed. The purpose of Forbes’s “spoof orders” was to create a false appearance of market depth and activity in order to mislead other traders, and to artificially raise or depress the prevailing market price so that Forbes could execute his genuine orders more easily or more profitably.

