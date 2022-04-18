ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Ten Nantucketers finish Boston Marathon

By The Inquirer and Mirror
Inquirer and Mirror
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(April 18, 2022) Ten Nantucketers completed Monday’s 126th Boston Marathon, running not just for themselves, but for a host of charities. Ben Zieff, 24, finished the 26.2-mile course in three hours, 38 minutes and 53 seconds. He was running to raise money for IMPACT Melanoma, a charity dedicated to preventing melanoma...

CBS Boston

9 Couples Will Complete 6 Major World Marathons After They Run Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — It will be a grand achievement for nine couples when they cross the finish line for the Boston Marathon on Monday. They will have completed the world’s six major marathons as a group and will receive a medal that highlights each one of the races. The other major marathons they ran are New York, Chicago, Tokyo, Berlin, and London. One couple shared with WBZ-TV that they love the excitement in the city. “We absolutely love Boston. We arrived yesterday, but it is already one of my favorite cities, and I just love how enthusiastic everyone is about the marathon,” Beth Butler-Madden, who is from Wales. On Monday, 450 of the runners will be competing their sixth major marathon.
CBS Boston

Multiple Events Held Sunday Before Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — In just over 24 hours, all eyes are going to be on the start line for the Boston Marathon. But before that, there are several events taking place on Sunday. Sunday is the third and final day of the Marathon Expo. Runners can stop by the Hynes Convention Center to pick up their bibs and race packets between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Runners were also invited to Boston’s Old South Church for the “Blessing of Runners.” Services were held at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. (WBZ-TV graphic) In Copley Square Plaza, there were also several impressive panels going on. Past winners like Meb Keflezighi, Joan Samuelson, and Bill Rodgers spoke at noon. At 1 p.m., the 1972 Women’s Inaugural Field panel spoke, and later on, the world’s best para-athletes will shared their stories on the Boston Marathon live stage.
KRMG

Kenyan Evans Chebet wins Boston Marathon in return to spring

BOSTON — (AP) — Evans Chebet of Kenya won the Boston Marathon on Monday as the race returned to its traditional Patriots' Day spot in the schedule for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The men's lead pack of about 20 winnowed to two...
ABC6.com

Nearly 30K runners participate in 126th Boston Marathon

BOSTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Thousands of runners are hitting the streets for the 126th Boston Marathon. Monday marks the first full-scale Boston Marathon on Patriot’s Day since 2019. The annual race was canceled in 2020, and postponed in 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A Burrillville woman is...
NECN

Newburyport Mom's Road Back to Running the Boston Marathon

Jessica Lasky-Su is doing something she never thought she would do again: running her eighth Boston Marathon. In 2020, the Newburyport native suffered a terrible injury while skiing and nearly lost her leg. “At that time I wasn’t even sure if the best possible outcome was walking normally long term,”...
FraminghamSOURCE

Results of Marlborough Runners in 2022 Boston Marathon

MARLBOROUGH – Yesterday was the 126th running of the Boston Marathon. A dozen runners from Marlborough ran the 26.2-mile course from Hopkinton to Boston. Below are results from the Boston Athletic Association (BAA):. Men:. Austin Turner, 25 (2:35:51) Robbie Mccabe, 26 (3:01:29) Yerry Garita, 37 (3:30:09) Donald Bishop, 54...
CBS Boston

Race Director Dave McGillivray Finishes Running His 50th Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Marathon race director Dave McGillivray crossed the finish line on Boylston Street Monday night. It was the 50th Boston Marathon he’s run. Before the race, McGillivray told WBZ it was “ideal conditions” for runners. “Hard to put into words, 50 years have gone by so fast,” McGillivray said at the finish line. “But I have been blessed with being able to do a lot of this for charity, give back to a lot of different causes, and that’s what I hope my legacy is someday. Being able to help those in need.” After working the race all day, McGillivray completed the run from Hopkinton to Boston.
WMUR.com

Volunteers from New Hampshire help athletes at Boston Marathon

BOSTON — An event like the Boston Marathon requires the efforts of thousands of volunteers, and many of them are from New Hampshire. The 126th Boston Marathon included nearly 10,000 volunteers. Barbara Baum, of Amherst, has been working near the finish line for six years. This time, she was one of several people handing out blankets to very grateful runners.
WCAX

N.Y. athlete takes second in Boston Marathon adaptive program

The folks at Dorset’s J.K. Adams have their sights set on one mighty goal. Eating Disorders: Vermont lawmakers step in to help with treatment options. Help could be on the way to create higher levels of care in Vermont for those with eating disorders. Federal funds to help with...
