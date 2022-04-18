Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Northeast Suffolk, Southeast Suffolk, Southwest Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 10:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Long; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Charlotteville affecting Toombs, Jeff Davis and Montgomery Counties. Altamaha River At Doctortown affecting Wayne and Long Counties. Altamaha River At Baxley affecting Toombs, Tattnall, Wayne and Appling Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Altamaha River At Doctortown. * WHEN...Until Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Agricultural and timber lands along the river begin to flood. At 13.0 feet, Jaycee Landing and Oglethorpe Landing boat ramps begin to flood. Other low lying properties along the river begin to flood. At 14.0 feet, Jaycee Landing and Oglethorpe Landing parking lots flood as well as walkways to docks at the landing. Upper County boat ramp begins to flood. Three hunting and fish camps along the river become isolated and are inundated by flood waters. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 12.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM EDT Tuesday was 12.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.8 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

