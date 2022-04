Recently, there was a question posted on Facebook (where else) that asked: Can you remember your fifth-grade teacher? I am sorry to say that my mind drew a complete blank. At the time I was attending Annunciation BVM School at 12th and Reed and which no longer exists. My teachers were all Immaculate Heart of Mary Sisters, so – except for height and weight – all looked alike.

EDUCATION ・ 27 DAYS AGO