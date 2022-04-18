ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, NJ

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Essex, Eastern Union, Hudson by NWS

weather.gov
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-18 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Essex;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 16:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-18 04:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Aleutians STRONG SOUTHEASTERLY WINDS THIS EVENING AND TUESDAY Gusty southeasterly winds up to 60 mph will persist through this evening as a front associated with a strong Bering low moves through the region. Winds will slowly diminish through the overnight hours tonight. Winds are expected to be generally light through Monday as the low passes through the region. Gusty northwesterly winds are then expected to develop by Monday evening with gusts of 50 to 65 mph possible through Tuesday evening. People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. For more information visit http://weather.gov/afc
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Big Island Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 03:30:00 Expires: 2022-04-17 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving. Target Area: Big Island Summit WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS ABOVE 12000 FEET ELEVATION .An upper level trough over the islands will continue to produce periods of snow showers over the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa today. A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for elevations above 12000 feet. Wintery weather conditions will improve later tonight as the upper trough weakens. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING ABOVE 12000 FEET ELEVATION WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Big Island Summits above 12,000 feet elevation. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Chippewa, Eastern Mackinac by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Central Chippewa; Eastern Mackinac; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Southeast Chippewa; Western Chippewa WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Western Chippewa, Central Chippewa, Southeast Chippewa, Eastern Mackinac and Mackinac Island/Bois Blanc Island Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 2 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barnstable, Central Middlesex County, Dukes, Eastern Essex by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-22 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barnstable; Central Middlesex County; Dukes; Eastern Essex; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Hampden; Eastern Hampshire; Eastern Norfolk; Eastern Plymouth; Nantucket; Northern Bristol; Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County; Southeast Middlesex; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth; Southern Worcester; Suffolk; Western Essex; Western Franklin; Western Hampden; Western Hampshire; Western Norfolk; Western Plymouth ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER POTENTIAL TUESDAY ACROSS ALL OF SOUTHERN NEW ENGLAND An elevated fire weather potential is expected today for all of southern New England. This is due to a combination of relative humidities dropping between 15 to 25 percent this afternoon, and northwest winds gusting between 25 to 35 mph. There may be a few isolated gusts up to 40 mph across the higher terrain. Open burning is not recommended today. Follow instructions of local fire wardens. Be very careful when handling and disposing of ignition sources outdoors, such as cigarettes or matches.
NANTUCKET, MA
City
Rockaway, NJ
County
Essex County, NJ
County
Hudson County, NJ
County
Union County, NJ
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
#Flood#Coastal Flooding#Manhattan#Staten Island#Extreme Weather#Coastal Flood Advisory#Eastern Essex#Eastern Union Counties#Bergen Point
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Davis Mountains Foothills, Eastern Culberson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Davis Mountains Foothills; Eastern Culberson County; Reeves County Plains; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CDT /11 PM MDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Reeves County Plains and Davis Mountains Foothills, and Eastern Culberson County. * WHEN...From 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ Monday to midnight CDT /11 PM MDT/ Monday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Blowing dust may reduce visibility and make travel difficult.
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bennington, Eastern Windham, Western Windham by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. Target Area: Bennington; Eastern Windham; Western Windham WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total flat ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Southern Vermont, northern Litchfield County in northwestern Connecticut, and western Massachusetts. * WHEN...Until noon EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Isolated power outages and some tree damage are possible due to the ice and gusty winds. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest impacts will be for elevations above 1000 feet.
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Caledonia, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 10:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Caledonia; Eastern Addison; Eastern Chittenden; Eastern Rutland; Essex; Lamoille; Orange; Orleans; Washington; Western Rutland; Windsor WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a trace to a few hundredths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast, central, and south-central Vermont. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 2 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region, Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region; Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with 4 to 5 inches on US 2 from Happy`s Inn to Marion. Higher totals of 5 to 8 inches for Lookout Pass. Watch for ice formation as snow melts on roads and refreezes. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish, Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
NECN

Overnight Storm Poses Threat of Power Outages, Coastal Flooding

High pressure provides us with a beautiful day today with mild temperatures in the mid 50s. Sunshine will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon and tonight as a strong coastal low rapidly forms south of New England. Rain will develop from south to north overnight along with increasing winds...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Telfair, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 21:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Montgomery; Telfair; Wheeler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Lumber City affecting Wheeler, Telfair and Montgomery Counties. For the Ocmulgee River Basin...including Jackson, Griffin, Juliette, East Juliette, Dames Ferry, West Macon, Macon, Clinchfield, Ocmulgee River at US 341 at Hawkinsville, Hawkinsville, Echeconnee Creek at Houston Road near Byron, Abbeville, McRae, Scotland, Lumber City Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast to continue. * WHERE...Ocmulgee River near Lumber City. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15 feet, Flood Stage is reached and minor flooding begins. Water overflows into the broad swampy flood plain. Farm fields on the right bank flood. General agriculture and timber interests are affected by the flooding. In addition...water reaches the top of the boat ramp near the Highway 341 bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 15.3 feet and falling. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday morning and continue falling to 10.5 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 15 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Saturday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 17.1 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Pasquotank by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 11:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bertie; Camden; Chowan; Eastern Currituck; Pasquotank; Perquimans; Western Currituck FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and Virginia, including the following areas, in northeast North Carolina, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Western Currituck. In Virginia, Chesapeake, Gloucester, Greensville, Hampton/Poquoson, Isle of Wight, James City, Mathews, Newport News, Norfolk/Portsmouth, Northampton, Southampton, Suffolk, Surry, Sussex, Virginia Beach and York. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may also occur in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - |Showers and thunderstorms are ongoing across south central and southeastern Virginia, and interior northeast North Carolina, with additional showers and thunderstorms expected this afternoon across coastal Tidewater and northeast North Carolina. A widespread 1 to 3 inches is expected over this watch area area, with locally higher totals possible. Any localized heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 09:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Lewis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult...particularly across the higher terrain. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. The heavy wet snow could also bring down some tree limbs and cause scattered power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of one to two inches an hour will be possible this morning across the higher terrain.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 23:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total valley snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Total mountain snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches above 3000 feet. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Wallace, Osburn, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, St. Maries, Fernwood, Lookout Pass, Mullan, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will cause rapid accumulations in parts of Shoshone county this evening. Motorists can expect winter driving conditions in areas of rapid accumulation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet snow clinging to trees may produce scattered tree damage and isolated power outages.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID

