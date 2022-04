AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin and Travis County leaders announced Wednesday all COVID-19 emergency rules and orders have been lifted. This means masking in most City facilities will now be optional, with a few exceptions such as the airport, clinical settings, and jails, according to a press release. Orders regarding masking on public school grounds and signage requirements for businesses are no longer in effect, either.

TRAVIS COUNTY, TX ・ 27 DAYS AGO