Columbia, SC

Second arrest made in South Carolina mall shooting

By The Associated Press
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities on Monday announced the arrest of a second man in connection with Saturday’s shootout inside a busy shopping mall in South Carolina’s capital, one of two mass shootings that rocked the state over the Easter holiday weekend. Marquise Love Robinson, 20,...

Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
