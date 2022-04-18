Daily Jail County

[UPDATE THURSDAY, MARCH 25 9:10 AM] The Linn County Sheriff's Office reports the female inmate found unresponsiveness in a female cellblock at the Linn County Jail early Thursday morning was 31-year-old Malorie S. Hults of Cedar Rapids. Hults was pronounced dead at Mercy Medical Center after being found at approximately...
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of protective vests for Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility jail guards. The Yazoo Herald reported the vests cost about $11,000. Reverend Gregory Robertson donated at least two vests on behalf on the Yazoo Ministerial Association. Safety gear to protect the entire […]
HERKIMER, N.Y. – An investigation is underway to determine how a Herkimer County jail inmate died over the weekend. Sheriff Scott Scherer says there was a medical emergency, or code blue, at the jail on Saturday. An ambulance took a 39-year-old woman to Little Falls Hospital where she was...
Comments / 0