Henry County, IA

Daily Jail County

By Theresa Rose
kilj.com
 19 hours ago

In the interest of keeping Henry County residents informed, the Henry County Sheriff’s office...

98.1 KHAK

Female Inmate Found Dead at Linn County Jail

[UPDATE THURSDAY, MARCH 25 9:10 AM] The Linn County Sheriff's Office reports the female inmate found unresponsiveness in a female cellblock at the Linn County Jail early Thursday morning was 31-year-old Malorie S. Hults of Cedar Rapids. Hults was pronounced dead at Mercy Medical Center after being found at approximately...
LINN COUNTY, IA
WJTV 12

Protective vests bought for Yazoo County jail guards

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of protective vests for Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility jail guards. The Yazoo Herald reported the vests cost about $11,000. Reverend Gregory Robertson donated at least two vests on behalf on the Yazoo Ministerial Association. Safety gear to protect the entire […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WKTV

Inmate death at Herkimer County jail under investigation

HERKIMER, N.Y. – An investigation is underway to determine how a Herkimer County jail inmate died over the weekend. Sheriff Scott Scherer says there was a medical emergency, or code blue, at the jail on Saturday. An ambulance took a 39-year-old woman to Little Falls Hospital where she was...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY

