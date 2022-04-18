ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Queens mom found dead in duffle bag was stabbed dozens of times

By Nicole Johnson
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4baPvu_0fCq8pqy00

FOREST HILLS, Queens (PIX11) – A mom whose body was found in a duffel bag in Queens was stabbed 58 times, a report from the city’s Medical Examiner revealed Monday.

PIX11 News obtained surveillance video of a man dragging the duffel bag. The video is too disturbing to share. Police identified a person of interest in the case Monday afternoon, sources said. The individual was known to the 51-year-old Queens mom of two. No arrests have been made.

Orsolya Gaal’s body was found not too far from her home. The suspect allegedly sent a haunting message to Gaal’s husband after her death, according to police sources.

Gaal was found in a duffle bag near Metropolitan Avenue and Jackie Robinson Parkway. A man walking his dog Saturday morning found the bag and called police, according to sources.

Sources said they believe Gaal told her youngest son she was going out to see a show Friday night. At some point, a man who police believe she was familiar with met up with her, sources said. That man is believed to have murdered Gaal in her basement, the sources said. Investigators believe Gaal knew the killer because there were no signs of forced entry at her home.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

