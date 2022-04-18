ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

2022 Boston Marathon results for Livingston County runners

By Bill Khan, Livingston Daily
 22 hours ago

Thomas Claflin of Brighton was 20th out of 179 runners in his age group Monday with a time of 3 hours, 53 minutes and 56 seconds in the 126th annual Boston Marathon.

Claflin, 74, competed in the men’s 70-74 division. He has finished as high as fifth in his age group back in 2018.

He was one of 15 Livingston County runners to complete the 26.2-mile race from Hopkinton, Mass. to Boston. Michael Bankes of Pinckney was the only one to break the three-hour mark, finishing in 2:58:32.

Here are the results of county runners:

2882. Michael Bankes, Pinckney, 2:58:32

4570. Doug Moore, Pinckney, 3:06:58

5854. Bruce Mayrand, Howell, 3:12:50

7834. Kurt Etherington, Brighton, 3:20:23

8295. Cristina Noble, Brighton, 3:22:07

8688. Jessica Delcorvo, Howell, 3:23:42

8749. Scott McLean, Pinckney, 3:23:54

9234. Brian Goodman, Brighton, 3:25:45

11737. Chelsea Mestdagh, Brighton, 3:34:49

12111. Leah Molloy, Brighton, 3:36:22

12479. Elaine Johnson, Pinckney, 3:37:53

12845. Julie Hammond, Hartland, 3:39:20

16166. Graham Astley, Brighton, 3:53:26

16259. Thomas Claflin, Brighton, 3:53:56

17011. Jacqueline Cheetam, Howell, 3:57:49

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com.  Follow him on Twitter @BillKhan.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: 2022 Boston Marathon results for Livingston County runners

