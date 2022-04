“It's been a very grounding experience,” Claud said of their headlining tour, which stops in Boston on March 27. By Courtesy of Angela Ricciardi. Claud Mintz, known professionally as Claud, wouldn't necessarily describe themself as a poet. The alternative indie artist tries to approach songwriting as literally as possible, without any sugarcoating or unnecessary embellishments. Each song they write acts as a vehicle for expressing themself more directly and openly. “I think for the most part, when I write songs, it's things that I want to say to somebody but don't know how to,” they said in an interview with The Harvard Crimson.

BOSTON, MA ・ 25 DAYS AGO