Arkansas State

COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases continue fall

By Chris Counts
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sNxZP_0fCq8IAL00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released Monday shows that the number of active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas continues to fall.

The Arkansas Department of Health data showed 1,006 active cases of the virus Monday, a drop of 56 from the previous day. There were 25 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 834,256 since the pandemic began.

The latest figures also showed no change in hospitalizations in the last 24 hours, with that number staying at 47. There was also no change in patients on ventilators than the day prior, with that number to 11, while the number of ICU patients due to the virus went down by one to 18.

Homeschool surge continues despite schools reopening, widely available vaccines

Health officials reported six additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Monday, increasing the number of people who died in Arkansas from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 11,354.

In the last 24 hours, 371 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given out in Arkansas. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,584,233, with another 373,415 being partially immunized.

