ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Iowa nightclub shooting suspect arrested by US Marshals

By Dan Hendrickson
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GhdkN_0fCq827y00

CHICAGO, Illinois (WHO) — A second man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a Cedar Rapids nightclub is in custody after his arrest by US Marshals near Chicago on Monday.

According to an online news release , 29-year-old Jamal Walker was taken into custody in Matteson, Illinois. The US Marshals Service have been tracking him for a week after learning he likely fled Iowa following the shooting at Taboo nightclub on April 10th .

Iowa nightclub shooting suspect is father of victim’s child

Two people were killed in the shooting and ten more were injured. Timothy Rush has been charged with second-degree murder for his alleged role in the shooting. One of the victims, Nicole Owens, was the mother of his child . 25-year-old Michael Valentine was also killed.

Police said Walker was taken into custody without incident. He is currently being held by Chicago Police. He also faces outstanding warrants in Illinois for state and federal parole violations. Walker will face charges in Iowa including first-degree murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and felon in possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 2

Related
KOEL 950 AM

Another Deadly Shooting in Waterloo This Morning

As reported by KWWL, a deadly shooting took place in Waterloo early this morning, March 22. Per KCRG, "In a news release, police said they were called just after 4 a.m. to an apartment at 627 West 2nd Street." It took place on West 2nd Street, where local authorities had...
WATERLOO, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Matteson, IL
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Cedar Rapids, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Sioux City, IA
Matteson, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Us Marshals#Nightclub#Murder#The Us Marshals Service#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud#Ia News#Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man accused of killing pregnant Rockford woman and 3 kids to represent himself in court

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Eric Jackson, 38, has opted to represent himself in court after being accused of killing 27-year-old Keandra Austin and her three children in 2016. Jackson has pleaded not guilty to the charges of first-degree murder. First Assistant Winnebago County State’s Attorney Ken LaRue said that “everyone has a right to represent […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

3 family members found shot to death inside Morgan Park home

CHICAGO — Three family members were found dead Tuesday from gunshot wounds inside a Morgan Park home. At around 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 11300 block of South Green Street. When authorities entered the residence, two women and a man were found dead. Police said an 81-year-old woman, later determined to be Arteria Riley, […]
CHICAGO, IL
Oxygen

Minnesota Brother, Sister Sentenced For 2020 Murder Of Man Found Shot To Death Over Debt

A brother and sister from Minnesota were sentenced for their roles in killing a man in his own home. Nicholas Zielinski, 44, and his sister, Melissa Zielinski, 48, were both sentenced in an Anoka County Court for their role in the 2020 shooting death of Karl Henderson, according to ABC affiliate KSTP Eyewitness News. Henderson, 22, was found face-down in a pool of his own blood shortly after his father encountered the two defendants in his own home.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
WHO 13

Des Moines bathroom assault suspects identified

UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy