Moon Knight is the newest Marvel show to hit Dinsey+, and it's a big hit with critics and audiences alike. After three episodes, the show stands on Rotten Tomatoes with an 87% critics score and a 94% audience score. Despite the positive reactions, the show is currently being beaten by an HBO Max show that came to an end last month. Our Flag Means Death is the new pirate comedy from David Jenkins that stars Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby as two pirates who embark on an unlikely relationship. It was reported by Business Insider earlier this month that the show was the eleventh most in-demand show in the United States and worldwide, and that demand for the show tripled between its series premiere and season finale. Now, Forbes is sharing a Parrot Analytics report that says Our Flag Means Death is the movie "in demand" series two weeks after its finale and is beating Moon Knight even though the Marvel show has surged 64% week over week.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO