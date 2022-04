Gavriel Heine, a resident conductor at the Mariinsky Theatre at the Mariinsky Theatre, has resigned from his post in St. Petersburg. The conductor, who worked for the company for three decades, resigned on Saturday after a five minute conversation with his mentor Valery Gergiev. According to the New York Times, Heine said, “He was very nice to me. He gave me a handshake and a hug and wished me well. And of course I thanked him for giving me such a huge chance pretty early in my career.”

