ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier, VT

Inaugural Vermont State University president named

By WCAX News Team
WCAX
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Colleges System board of trustees has named a...

www.wcax.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Jolene Koester, former CSUN president, appointed interim chancellor of California State University

Jolene Koester, the former president of Cal State Northridge, has been appointed interim chancellor of the Caifornia State University system, officials announced Wednesday.Koester, who will assume the post on May 1, succeeds Dr. Joseph I. Castro, who resigned on Feb. 17 after questions surfaced over his handling of a sexual harassment case at his previous post at Cal State Fresno."The CSU and its 23 campuses make a significant impact on California and the nation, and I am deeply humbled by the opportunity to serve as their interim chancellor," Koester said in a statement.Koester is currently a consultant with the American Association of State colleges and Universities. She led CSUN between 2000 and 2011, when the university's student population jumped by more than 25%, from 29,000 to nearly 37,000. Under her leadership, CSU says CSUN increased its retention and graduation rates, and conferred more than 68,000 degrees.She originally joined CSU as an assistant communications professor at Cal State Sacramento, and eventually rose through department ranks to become provost.Koester's interim appointment is expected to last for 12 months while CSU's Board of Trustees continues to search for a permanent chancellor.
CALIFORNIA STATE
We Are Iowa

Grand View University names Dr. Rachelle Keck as new president

DES MOINES, Iowa — Grand View University on Thursday named Dr. Rachelle Keck the school's next president. Currently the president of Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Keck is an Iowa native who has graduated from Wartburg College, the University of Iowa and Drake University. She holds a Bachelor's in Psychology, a Juris Doctorate and Doctor of Philosophy in Education.
DES MOINES, IA
WCAX

Kingdom Con: The history of Vermont’s biggest fraud case

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another chapter is set to close on the Kingdom Con. Thursday, Bill Stenger, the former president of Jay Peak, will be sentenced for his role in the massive fraud. He promised to help transform the Northeast Kingdom into a tourist destination and a technology hub. “This...
NEWPORT, VT
WCAX

COVID cancels classes at Vermont school

Four months after three Burlington School District employees were put on administrative leave connected to allegations that a student was improperly restrained, the investigation continues. Benjamin resignation throws wrench in Hochul campaign. Updated: 4 hours ago. The sudden resignation Tuesday of New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin in the wake...
BURLINGTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montpelier, VT
Education
State
Vermont State
City
Montpelier, VT
Local
Vermont Education
WBEC AM

Study Ranks Safest States During COVID, Was Massachusetts On It?

Our good financial friends at WalletHub once again conducted one of their interesting studies recently. This study looked at which states were considered the safest during the COVID-19 pandemic. How did the Commonwealth of Massachusetts do? Good question. We'll get to that momentarily. First, let's look at how WalletHub determined...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCAX

Benjamin resignation throws wrench in Hochul campaign

Four months after three Burlington School District employees were put on administrative leave connected to allegations that a student was improperly restrained, the investigation continues. NH commission to address domestic, sexual violence. Updated: 5 hours ago. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has signed an executive order that will reestablish a...
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Final Reading: Waples takes the bench

Nancy Waples was sworn in Friday afternoon as Vermont’s newest Supreme Court Justice, making her the first woman of color to serve on the state’s highest court. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Waples takes the bench.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Teen on mission to recognize veterans makes Green Mountain visit

Purple Knights are three home runs away from hitting a new program mark. Vt. bill aims to improve state Alzheimer’s coordination. Upwards of 1,700 Vermonters 65 years and older will be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease by 2025, a more than 30% increase from 2020, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University President#Vermont State Colleges#Biotechnology#College#Wcax
WCAX

WATCH LIVE: Scott weekly media briefing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and administration officials will hold their weekly COVID/media briefing Tuesday afternoon. Officials are likely to comment on a federal judge’s decision to strike down a national mask mandate for air travel and other public transportation. The major airlines and many of the busiest airports rushed to drop their requirements on Monday after the Transportation Security Administration announced it wouldn’t enforce a January 2021 security directive that applied to airplanes, airports, taxis and other mass transit.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Push to remove racist rules hidden in old Vermont housing policies

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a move in Montpelier to officially ban a policy that spurred housing discrimination. Lawmakers are taking aim at legal clauses on land deeds called restricted covenants. The bill would officially ban a policy that kept people from owning homes and land based on their...
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Vermont COVID patient reunites with family after 6 months in hospital

Purple Knights are three home runs away from hitting a new program mark. Vt. bill aims to improve state Alzheimer’s coordination. Upwards of 1,700 Vermonters 65 years and older will be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease by 2025, a more than 30% increase from 2020, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Community members question new Burlington High School plans

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington residents weighed in Tuesday night with their opinions on five design options for the new high school presented to the school board last week. Many community members who spoke at the meeting said they felt left out of the process, specifically those living around the...
BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Biology
WCAX

Burlington schools seek to hire 4 principals

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington School District is working to hire several principals before the start of the new school year. Officials say they are already in the process of hiring leaders for the Integrated Arts Academy, Edmunds Elementary, and Hunt Middle School. They say they plan to use...
BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy